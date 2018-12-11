MNF all set to return to power in Mizoram after 10 year gap

December 11, 2018 14:48 IST

The Mizo National Front is likely to bounce back to power after 10 years in Mizoram in the 40-member assembly, according to results and trends available.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has been defeated by T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF by 856 votes from Champhai South seat. He has also lost from the Serchhip constituency.

The MNF had lost power in the state in 2008.

Former assembly speaker Lalchamliana of the MNF defeated the lone woman MLA, Cooperation Minister Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, in Hrangturzo seat, while Lalrinawma of the MNF retained the Tuikum seat by defeating Sangzela Tlau of the ruling Congress.

Dr K Beichhua and Lalruatkima of the MNF also retained their seats, Siaha and Aizawl West-II, respectively.

Former home minister Tawnluia of MNF won from Tuichang seat defeating his nearest ZPM rival W Chhuanawma by 701 votes.

Finance Minister Lalsawta is trailing in the prestigious Aizawl East-II behind the MNF nominee Robert Romawia Royte.

The BJP candidate and former minister Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma is leading by over 1,000 votes against MNF nominee R M Chakma in Tuichawng seat in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.