MLA's Son Allegedly Injures Five in Shivpuri Road Accident

A road accident in Shivpuri involving the son of a BJP MLA has left five people injured, sparking a police investigation into allegations of negligent driving.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Five people were injured in Shivpuri after being hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by the son of a BJP MLA.

The incident involved a Mahindra Thar SUV and resulted in injuries to motorbike riders and pedestrians.

A police case has been registered against Dinesh Lodhi, the MLA's son, for rash and negligent driving.

The BJP MLA, Pritam Lodhi, has called for an impartial investigation and justice for the victims.

The accident is under investigation, with authorities gathering statements and evidence to determine the full circumstances.

Five people were injured when a jeep allegedly driven by a BJP MLA's son hit them under Karera police station area of Shivpuri district on Thursday, police said.

A case was registered against Dinesh Lodhi, the son of MLA Pritam Lodhi, but no arrest has been made yet, they said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm, said Karera police station in-charge Vinod Chavai.

The SUV, a Mahindra Thar, first hit a motorbike from behind, injuring friends Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar who were on their way to Dhanra village.

The SUV then hit Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, who were walking ahead on the same side of the road, the official said.

Sanjay Parihar suffered serious injuries. He, along with Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, was taken to hospital by passers-by.

As per the victims' statements, the SUV, which had "MLA" written on it, was being driven by Dinesh Lodhi, the son of Pritam Lodhi, BJP MLA from Pichhore.

A case was registered against Dinesh under section 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering life) of the BNS and probe was on, said the police official.

MLA Pritam Lodhi, meanwhile, said in a statement on social media that police should take impartial action and the victims should receive justice.