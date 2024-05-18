News
Missing Tarak Mehta actor returns after 24 days

Missing Tarak Mehta actor returns after 24 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 18, 2024 11:41 IST
Missing actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, returned home on Friday after 24 days, officials said.

Photograph: ANI on X

According to a police officer, Singh had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.

 

He returned home on Friday early morning, the police officer said, adding that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, had informed the local police after his phone was found unreachable.

The police had registered an FIR of abduction.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
