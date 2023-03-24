News
Missile misfired during army exercise in Rajasthan; no loss of life reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 24, 2023 22:21 IST
A missile was misfired during a firing exercise by the army in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The annual exercise of a unit was going on at the Pokran field firing range when the incident occurred. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

"A case of Missile misfire was reported while a unit was undertaking its annual field firing today," a defence spokesperson said.

 

He said the missile detonated safely. However, the debris fell in the adjoining fields.

"No damage rendered to any personnel and property. Issue is being investigated," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
3 IAF officers sacked for BrahMos misfire into Pak
Missile firing incident: Probe pins blame on Gr Cpt
Missile firing: 'Dissatisfied' Pak seeks joint probe
DA for central govt employees, pensioners hiked by 4%
F&O contracts: Securities transaction tax to be hiked
WPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
SC says membership of banned outfits is punishable
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

'Missile firing makes no sense'

Brahmos: HC seeks govt reply to IAF officer's plea

