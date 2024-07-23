Mirwaiz Meets The Moulvis

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's meeting with Muttahida Majlis Ulmma at his residence in Srinagar, July 23, 2024.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Mirwaiz Farooq with Shia Moulvi Aga Hadi.

IMAGE: Shia Moulvi Abbas Ansari Aga Hadi, left.

IMAGE: Mirwaiz Farooq chaired the meeting of Muttahida Majlis Ulmma, here and below.

IMAGE: Mirwaiz Farooq addressed the media along with the Muttahida Majlis Ulmma here and below.

