Mika Singh arrested in UAE for harassing teenaged model

December 07, 2018 00:34 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy @MikaSingh/Twitter

Singer Mika Singh was arrested in United Arab Emirates for allegedly sending 'indecent pictures' to a teenaged Brazilian model, according to a media report on Thursday.

Singh, who was in Dubai to perform at a party, was arrested in UAE after the model lodged a complaint that the singer has sent her inappropriate pictures, Gulf News reported quoting sources.

He also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie, it said.

The singer was last seen on stage at a Bollywood awards ceremony followed by a performance at a private party.

Singh has sought consular access and the embassy staff is working on his case, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri was quoted as saying in the report.

This is not the first time that the singer has been facing charges of inappropriate behaviour.

He has been accused of forcibly kissing the Bollywood's controversial actress Rakhi Sawant.