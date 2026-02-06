Merchant navy cadet from Odisha goes missing near Mauritius

The missing seafarer has been identified as Sarthak Mahapatra, a native of Kespur in Bhadrak district.

IMAGE: Sarthak Mahapatra, a merchant navy official from Odisha, has gone missing near Mauritius while on duty. Photograph: @rasmitasahoo76/X

A merchant navy official from Odisha's Bhadrak district has allegedly gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel near Mauritius on February 3, prompting his family to seek urgent intervention from the Centre and the state government, officials said.

Mahapatra has been working with a private shipping company since July 2025.

Vessel was heading to China

According to his mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, the vessel had sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore.

"Sarthak spoke to me and other family members and friends on February 2," she said.

"We are devastated at his disappearance and request the central and state governments to intervene urgently. We have sent emails appealing to the Odisha government to rescue my son and bring him back home safely," she said.

Odisha government taken up issue with Centre

She also sought help from the prime minister, the chief minister, the director general of shipping and the ministry of external affairs through posts on X.

"As a mother, I request a transparent investigation, access to CCTV footage, details of his personal belongings and continuous official updates," she wrote.

Sources in the Odisha government said they have taken up the issue with the authorities concerned in New Delhi and requested them to inquire into the incident.