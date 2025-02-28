HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
57 BRO workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli

57 BRO workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2025 14:28 IST

Fifty-seven labourers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were trapped under an avalanche near the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

 

Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
