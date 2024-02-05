News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi will deliver Mann Ki Baat Parliament edition: Derek O'Brien

Modi will deliver Mann Ki Baat Parliament edition: Derek O'Brien

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 05, 2024 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to a debate on the President's address to Parliament, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday it would be another of his "Mann Ki Baat" and asked if he would explain why he had not answered a "single question" in both Houses.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien . Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the prime minister, in his speeches in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, should share why opposition MPs are denied basic rights.

In a post on X, the TMC MP said, "PM Narendra Modi will deliver Mann Ki Baat Parliament Edition. Deep Dark Chamber Special." "Mann Ki Baat" is Prime Minister Modi's monthly broadcast.

 

"In his 2 speeches will he tell us: Why has PM not answered a single question in Parliament?... Why are Opposition MPs denied basic rights: voting, discussion?" O'Brien said.

He also asked why there has not been a deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha as its five-year tenure comes to an end.

The prime minister is scheduled to reply to the debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How PM Modi Became Saint Modi
How PM Modi Became Saint Modi
What When The Modi Magic Fades?
What When The Modi Magic Fades?
Call me Modi, not Modi ji, PM tells BJP lawmakers
Call me Modi, not Modi ji, PM tells BJP lawmakers
PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag
PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag
How To Stay Unaffected In A Bear Market
How To Stay Unaffected In A Bear Market
Champai Soren wins Jharkhand floor test 47-29
Champai Soren wins Jharkhand floor test 47-29
Will remove...: Maldives Prez on Indian troops
Will remove...: Maldives Prez on Indian troops
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Exclusive! Modi Hai to Vishvas Hai!

Exclusive! Modi Hai to Vishvas Hai!

'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'

'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances