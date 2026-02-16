HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards

CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 16, 2026 15:35 IST

x

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam. 

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • CBSE is introducing two board exams for Class 10 starting in 2026.
  • Appearing in the first CBSE Class 10 board exam is now mandatory for all students.
  • Students can improve their performance in up to three subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages) in the second exam.
  • Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and must retake the exam the following year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it is mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the "essential repeat" category, officials said.

CBSE is starting with two board exams for Class 10 from 2026. 

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

CBSE Exam Controller's Statement

"It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CBSE rolls out biannual board exams for Std 10 from 2026
CBSE rolls out biannual board exams for Std 10 from 2026
CBSE leak: Paper shared on 10 WhatsApp groups; Google's reply sought
CBSE leak: Paper shared on 10 WhatsApp groups; Google's reply sought
CBSE class 10 results: Four students top with 499 out 500 marks
CBSE class 10 results: Four students top with 499 out 500 marks
Breather for students: No re-examination for CBSE Class 10
Breather for students: No re-examination for CBSE Class 10
Plan twice-a-year board exams from 2025: CBSE told
Plan twice-a-year board exams from 2025: CBSE told

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre0:35

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at...

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look! 0:44

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look!

Sara Arjun shares her Mahashivratri experience at Isha Foundation0:26

Sara Arjun shares her Mahashivratri experience at Isha...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO