HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man detained in Iran for clicking pix returns home after 2 months

Man detained in Iran for clicking pix returns home after 2 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 20:30 IST

x

An engineer from Nanded in central Maharashtra has returned after spending almost two months in detention in Iran for allegedly clicking photographs in a restricted zone.

IMAGE: BJP MP Ajit Gopchade speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, February 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Yogesh Panchal (33) was released earlier this week after an intervention by the ministry of external affairs, said Rajya Sabha member and local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajit Gopchade.

He returned to India on February 4.

 

Panchal, who hails from Vasmat in Nanded district, told reporters that he visited Iran in the first week of December for exploring business opportunities.

"I landed in Tehran on December 7. I went for sight-seeing and shot some photos and videos like other tourists, and sent them to my family back home," he said.

"On the same day I was apprehended from my hotel room and taken to a detention centre," Panchal said.

He was accused of shooting videos and photos in a restricted zone.

"I was blindfolded all the time. They kept me in a local detention centre for 59 days," he said.

He was treated well during the incarceration, Panchal said, adding, "The guards never even touched me. But they had their process, and I had to go through it."

The family, in the meanwhile, had approached MP Gopchade, seeking help for his release.

Shraddha, Panchal's wife, said she managed to talk to her husband over phone only on February 1.

According to Gopchade, when a lawyer engaged by the family visited the Iranian Embassy in Delhi, the officials there did not cooperate.

"But when the ministry of external affairs intervened, they took up the case and a hearing was conducted, leading to his release," the MP said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

3 Indian bizmen go missing in Iran; govt seeks Tehran's help
3 Indian bizmen go missing in Iran; govt seeks Tehran's help
Another Indian dies in Ukraine war, MEA asks Russia to...
Another Indian dies in Ukraine war, MEA asks Russia to...
Sri Lankan navy opens fire on Indian fishermen, 5 hurt
Sri Lankan navy opens fire on Indian fishermen, 5 hurt
Over 10K Indians in foreign jails; 50% in Saudi, UAE
Over 10K Indians in foreign jails; 50% in Saudi, UAE
Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump
Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Valentine Gifts For Tech-Savvy Couples

webstory image 3

Alia Bhatt's 8 Fab Style Tips

VIDEOS

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes holy dip in Sangam1:53

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes holy dip in Sangam

Sanjay Mishra, Nina Gupta take 'holy dip' in Sangam3:25

Sanjay Mishra, Nina Gupta take 'holy dip' in Sangam

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD