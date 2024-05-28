News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mamata walks 9 km during two roadshows in Kolkata, Dum Dum

Mamata walks 9 km during two roadshows in Kolkata, Dum Dum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 28, 2024 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held two road shows in support of Trinamool Congress candidates in Dum Dum and Kolkata, walking nearly nine kilometres in a day.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee waves to the supporters during an election rally in support of the TMC candidate from Barasat constituency Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, May 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the first roadshow, the Trinamool Congress supremo walked from Birati Banik More to Airport gate number two on Jessore Road, a distance of nearly four kilometres, along with party leaders and workers.

 

The roadshow in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency was held in support of the TMC's veteran leader and candidate Saugata Roy, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the seat.

Apart from Roy, TMC ministers Sujit Bose and Chandrima Bhattacharya accompanied Banerjee in the Dum Dum roadshow, while in south Kolkata, city mayor and minister Firhad Hakim walked along with her.

In the second road show, Banerjee walked nearly five kilometres from Entally Market to Ballygunge Phari in south Kolkata, treading a total of nearly nine kilometres in a single day.

This rally was in support of TMC's Kolkata Dakshin candidate Mala Roy, who is seeking a second term from the constituency, and Kolkata Uttar candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay, fighting for a straight third term from the seat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will start 55-day hunger strike outside EC if...: Mamata
Will start 55-day hunger strike outside EC if...: Mamata
Don't refer to Modi as PM, Mamata tells BJP
Don't refer to Modi as PM, Mamata tells BJP
Mamata 'pushed from behind'? Doctor clarifies
Mamata 'pushed from behind'? Doctor clarifies
Nifty expected to reach 24,500 level by Dec 2024
Nifty expected to reach 24,500 level by Dec 2024
Nawaz on Kargil: Our fault, violated pact with Vajpayee
Nawaz on Kargil: Our fault, violated pact with Vajpayee
Adani group to hit the road to raise up to Rs 33K cr
Adani group to hit the road to raise up to Rs 33K cr
India vs Pakistan: Akmal predicts win for Men in Blue
India vs Pakistan: Akmal predicts win for Men in Blue
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Despite Kharge's snub, Adhir says can't favour Mamata

Despite Kharge's snub, Adhir says can't favour Mamata

Won't give even a single LS seat to Cong: Mamata

Won't give even a single LS seat to Cong: Mamata

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances