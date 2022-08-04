News
Rediff.com  » News » Mamata to meet Modi, Sonia during 4-day Delhi visit

Mamata to meet Modi, Sonia during 4-day Delhi visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 04, 2022 10:31 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arriving in New Delhi on Thursday for a four-day visit during which she is likely to meet senior leaders and attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7, sources said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: Shyamal Maitra/ANI Photo

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is expected to land by Thursday afternoon, will hold a meeting in the evening with her party MPs who have been in the forefront of protests against the government in the ongoing Parliament session.

 

Also on the cards is a visit to the Central Hall of Parliament and a meeting with Opposition leaders, the sources said.

With the TMC warming up to the Congress in Parliament, Banerjee might also meet the grand old party president Sonia Gandhi, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

She is also expected to meet the new President Droupadi Murmu.

Banerjee might also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one on one discussion on issues related to the state.

Sources indicated that Banerjee is unlikely to address the media, with the Enforcement Directorate scanner on her former senior minister Partha Chatterjee, who has now been sacked.

Prime Minister Modi will chair a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed.

The council meets regularly. Its first meeting was held on February 8, 2015.

Banerjee had missed the meeting last year. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year's meet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
