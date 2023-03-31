News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Malegaon blast: Another witness turns hostile, 32 so far

Malegaon blast: Another witness turns hostile, 32 so far

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 31, 2023 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, who had allegedly booked a hotel room for the accused days before the incident, turned hostile before a special court in Mumbai on Friday.

IMAGE: Police officials stand guard at a blast site outside a mosque in Malegaon, 260km northeast of Mumbai, September 9, 2006. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

He became the 32nd witness to be declared hostile in the case, in which Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the key accused.

 

The witness, who worked at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had in his statement to the Anti-Terrorism Squad claimed that he had booked rooms for the accused in the case.

However, during his deposition before special NIA judge AK Lahoti on Friday, the witness said he doesn't remember what he told the probe agency.

Following which, the court declared him hostile.

The court has examined 307 witnesses until now.

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured on September 29, 2008, when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra, some 200 km from Mumbai.

The ATS probed the case initially before the National Investigation Agency took over.

A total of seven accused, including Thakur and Colonel Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We don't want time-pass trial of Malegaon blast case'
'We don't want time-pass trial of Malegaon blast case'
Maha ATS officers forced to leave Malegaon blast trial
Maha ATS officers forced to leave Malegaon blast trial
Malegaon blast: HC rejects Purohit's discharge plea
Malegaon blast: HC rejects Purohit's discharge plea
Wimbledon to accept Russian and Belarusian players
Wimbledon to accept Russian and Belarusian players
Trump indicted, is expected to surrender on Monday
Trump indicted, is expected to surrender on Monday
Court calls Sisodia conspiracy architect, denies bail
Court calls Sisodia conspiracy architect, denies bail
Here's what Dhoni said on the new 'Impact Player' rule
Here's what Dhoni said on the new 'Impact Player' rule
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

14 years on, Malegaon blast trial still underway

14 years on, Malegaon blast trial still underway

SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case

SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances