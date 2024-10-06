News
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in India, meets Jaishankar

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in India, meets Jaishankar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2024 22:22 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is in India on a bilateral visit, and expressed confidence that Muizzu's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lend a 'new impetus' to 'our friendly ties'.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in New Delhi for his first bilateral visit to India, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Though the Maldivian president attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it is his first bilateral visit to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while announcing Muizzu's trip to India earlier this week, has said that it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.

 

In a post on X on Sunday, Jaishankar said, 'Pleased to call on President @MMuizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment to enhance India-Maldives relationship. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties.'

Along with the post, the external affairs minister also shared some pictures of their meeting.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

Muizzu is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
