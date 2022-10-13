News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Main accused in RPG attack on Punjab police hq arrested from Mumbai

Main accused in RPG attack on Punjab police hq arrested from Mumbai

Source: PTI
October 13, 2022 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The main accused in the rocket propelled grenade attack at the Punjab police headquarters in Mohali was apprehended from Mumbai on Thursday, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Charat Singh was apprehended in Mumbai by the Punjab police in a joint operation with central agencies and the ATS, Maharashtra, October 13, 2022

IMAGE: Charat Singh was apprehended in Mumbai by the Punjab police in a joint operation with central agencies and the ATS, Maharashtra, October 13, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy, DGPPunjabPolice on Twitter

Charat Singh was apprehended by the state police in a joint operation with central agencies and the ATS, Maharashtra.

He is a key operative and associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, the DGP tweeted, stressing that the Punjab police will "strive to make the state crime-free as per vision of CM Bhagwant Mann".

The state police had earlier said Landa played a key role in the terror attack on May 9. No one was injured in the incident.

 

According to a Punjab police statement later, Yadav said Charat Singh had built a crime network across the state with the help of Landa. He was providing logistic support and shelter to the foot soldiers who carried out the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack, he added.

Charat Singh had also procured the RPG, AK-47 and other weapons from across the border with the active support of Pakistan's ISI through Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said they have so far apprehended nine people, including a juvenile, in this case.

Gill said police teams are on a hunt to arrest the last accused, identified as Deepak Kumar of Haryana's Jhajjar. He had carried out the RPG attack.

The IGP said Charat Singh is a habitual offender and has been facing several cases of heinous crimes, including murder and attempt to murder.

He was serving a life sentence in a murder case and at the time of the RPG attack was out on parole, he said.

"During his parole period, Charat Singh reassembled his associates, including Nishan Kulla, from the Tarn Taran area to carry out the RPG attack, which was aimed at destabilising communal harmony and peace in the state," said the IGP.

The Delhi police had last week apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the RPG attack. 

The juvenile was also tasked with "eliminating" actor Salman Khan, the police had said.

Apart from the juvenile, a special cell of the Delhi police had arrested Arshdeep Singh in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Haryana on August 4, the Delhi police had said.

According to police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate tasked the juvenile, Deepak Surakpur and Monu Dagar with "eliminating" Khan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Launcher used in Mohali attack found; many detained
Launcher used in Mohali attack found; many detained
Five arrested for grenade attack on Mohali police unit
Five arrested for grenade attack on Mohali police unit
Juvenile tasked to kill Salman Khan arrested
Juvenile tasked to kill Salman Khan arrested
Pakistan global epicentre of terrorism: India hits back
Pakistan global epicentre of terrorism: India hits back
Infosys Q2 net profit up 11% to Rs 6,021 crore
Infosys Q2 net profit up 11% to Rs 6,021 crore
Anti-Modi remarks: Police detain AAP's Guj chief
Anti-Modi remarks: Police detain AAP's Guj chief
ECB contracts skewed towards Test players
ECB contracts skewed towards Test players
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali

Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali

Punjab police busts terror module run from Canada, Pak

Punjab police busts terror module run from Canada, Pak

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances