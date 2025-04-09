HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mahua Moitra claims fish shops being shut down, Delhi police launches probe

Mahua Moitra claims fish shops being shut down, Delhi police launches probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 09, 2025 14:20 IST

x

The Delhi Police will launch an investigation after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra claimed on Tuesday that a few people, allegedly belonging to right-wing ideology, forcibly tried to close fish shops in South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources in the force said they have not received any complaint about the matter, but they are verifying all the facts from the social media post.

"The market is a licensed market according to MCD records. The video appears to be outdated, but we are verifying the date of the incident. The police have not received any complaint so far," said a police source.

 

In a series of social media posts on X, Moitra posted a video with the caption, 'Please watch as saffron brigade BJP goons threaten fish-eating Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park, Delhi. Never in 60 years has this happened, residents say.'

In another post, the TMC MP said, 'The temple in CR Park that BJP goons are laying claim to was built by the non-veg market vendors. They pray there - the big pujas are held there. Three months of BJP rule in Delhi. A good anniversary present.'

In her third post, she claimed, 'WhatsApp message from a Bengali who lives near CR Park saying how terrible the situation is with the forcible closure of meat and fish shops.'

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva, in a statement, said that everyone should respect the sanctity of temples, and that the fish market traders in CR Park have always respected the temples.

'The fish markets have been legally allotted and are a necessity in the area. The fish traders maintain a high level of cleanliness in the area and regularly participate in the socio-religious activities of CR Park,' Sachdeva said in the statement.

The video posted on social media by Mahua Moitra seems to have been tailored by people with vested political interest to disturb community harmony in CR Park, it read.

'We strongly condemn the incident and request the Delhi Police to take stern action,' the statement concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Amid chat leak, TMC MP Roy says Mahua Moitra cried after...
Amid chat leak, TMC MP Roy says Mahua Moitra cried after...
Shimla school drops Eid celebration plan after right-wing threat
Shimla school drops Eid celebration plan after right-wing threat
Restaurant owner held for delivering non-veg to veg customer
Restaurant owner held for delivering non-veg to veg customer
'80% Are Non-Vegetarians In India'
'80% Are Non-Vegetarians In India'
Zomato backs down, 'pure veg' fleet to wear red too
Zomato backs down, 'pure veg' fleet to wear red too

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 2

Rajgira Thalipeeth: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

VIDEOS

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai0:36

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow1:28

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD