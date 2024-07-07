Mahua Moitra booked for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief

Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her 'derogatory' social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Moitra later deleted the post.

The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.