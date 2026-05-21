Mahila Congress Calls For Hathras Case Re-Investigation

The All India Mahila Congress is calling for a renewed investigation into the Hathras gang-rape and murder case after a documentary exposed alleged evidence tampering and a cover-up by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Key Points All India Mahila Congress demands a fresh probe into the 2020 Hathras gang-rape and murder case following a new documentary.

The Congress alleges a cover-up by the Uttar Pradesh government and criticises the handling of the Hathras case investigation.

The documentary reportedly reveals systematic efforts to destroy evidence and deny justice to the victim's family in the Hathras case.

The Mahila Congress calls for action against police personnel allegedly responsible for mishandling evidence and delaying the FIR in the Hathras case.

The party urges the Uttar Pradesh government to fulfil promises of security, compensation, and a government job for the victim's family in the Hathras case.

Citing the 'revelations' made in a documentary film, the All India Mahila Congress on Thursday demanded a fresh probe into the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in 2020.

The Congress also demanded that the BJP's double-engine government should apologise to the country and to the victim's family for the "cover-up" in the case.

Addressing a press conference here, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that a new documentary â 'Hathras 16 Days' â has exposed systematic efforts by the administration and police to destroy evidence and deny justice to the victim's family.

Documentary Raises Serious Questions About Hathras Investigation

She said the documentary raised "serious and disturbing questions" about the conduct of police, the district administration and the state government during the investigation into the Hathras case.

Lamba also demanded action against police personnel responsible for handling the case, claiming that a proper investigation into the case would have set a precedent and instilled fear in the minds of criminals.

In September 2020, a Dalit girl from Hathras was gang-raped. She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Lamba claimed the authorities burnt the victim's body by pouring petrol on it at around 2:30 am on September 30, without the family's consent or presence.

Allegations of Evidence Destruction and Delayed Investigation

Lamba also said that party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped by police when they tried to visit the victim's family in Hathras on October 1, 2020.

Referring to the documentary, she claimed that statements by a gynaecologist and a former senior police officer indicated that crucial forensic evidence was either destroyed or collected after a substantial delay.

"The documentary shows that evidence was not collected for eight days. The victim was bathed and cleaned before medical examination. The gynaecologist believed that sexual assault had taken place, but her statement and the victim's dying declaration were not presented before the court, thus weakening the case," she alleged.

Police Lapses Acknowledged in Hathras Case

Lamba also said the documentary included remarks from former Uttar Pradesh ADGP (law and order) Prashant Kumar acknowledging lapses in police handling of the case.

According to Lamba, the former ADGP admitted in the documentary that had the police acted sensitively, conducted timely medical examinations and preserved evidence, a stronger prosecution could have been possible.

She questioned at whose behest or under whose pressure the victim's body was doused with petrol in the presence of senior officials such as the SP and the DM.

Stating that three of the four accused were acquitted because of a weakened investigation, Lamba said action should also be initiated against officers who allegedly mishandled evidence and delayed the registration of the FIR.

Call For Justice and Support For Victim's Family

"The system failed the victim. Had the investigation into the Hathras case been conducted properly and the culprits punished, it would have set a precedent and instilled fear among criminals," she said.

The AIMC president also alleged that the victim's family continues to live "under fear and pressure", and demanded that the promises of security, adequate compensation, and a government job for the victim's kin be fulfilled immediately.

Asked whether the Uttar Pradesh government should apologise, Lamba said the documentary had "exposed the failure of the government and the system under it".

"The government should apologise to women and victims' families who continue to be denied justice," she said.