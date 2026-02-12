HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra's Saundala village declares itself 'caste-free'

Maharashtra's Saundala village declares itself 'caste-free'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Listen to Article
February 12, 2026 17:26 IST

Saundala village in Maharashtra takes a bold step towards social equality by declaring itself 'caste-free' in a groundbreaking resolution to eliminate discrimination and promote social justice

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • The resolution aims to ensure equal treatment for all residents, regardless of caste, religion, or lineage, in all public spaces and facilities.
  • The village will monitor and take action against social media posts promoting untouchability or social injustice.
  • Inspired by figures like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, the initiative seeks to foster social integration and set an example for other villages.
  • Saundala village has previously taken steps against discriminatory customs and abusive language, demonstrating a commitment to social reform.

The gramsabha of Saundala in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district has unanimously passed a resolution declaring the village as "caste-free" in order to eliminate discrimination, untouchability and social injustice, those associated with the move said on Thursday.

According to an official resolution dated February 5, a meeting of the gram panchayat was held under the chairmanship of the sarpanch where members engaged in a detailed discussion on creating a humanitarian social system based on the principles of equality, brotherhood and social justice as enshrined in the Constitution.

 

The resolution stated that there will be no discrimination in Saundala, a village in Newasa taluka, on the basis of caste, religion, creed or lineage and that all residents will be treated as equal.

"The villagers collectively resolved to adopt the sentiment of 'My caste - Human'. All public places and facilities, including government services, water sources, temples, cremation grounds, schools and social functions, will remain open to all residents without discrimination," the resolution stated.

The gramsabha also resolved that no villager would post or promote any content leading to untouchability, social boycott or social injustice, adding that necessary action would be taken in case of violations.

The move has been inspired by the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Gandhi, it said.

The resolution, which acknowledged the guidance and inspiration provided by social activist Pramod Zinjhade for the initiative, was proposed by Sharad Baburao Aragade and seconded by Babasaheb Machchindra Bodhak. It has been forwarded to the state government for noting and further action.

"The resolution, titled 'Caste-Free Village', emphasises the need to eliminate caste-based discrimination and encourage unity within the community. It calls upon villagers to work collectively towards social integration and equal treatment for all, irrespective of caste. The move is intended to strengthen brotherhood, reduce social divisions and set an example for other villages to follow," sarpanch Argade told PTI.

The resolution will help foster an inclusive environment and reinforce constitutional values of equality and social justice, he added.

"The poison of caste discrimination is deep in rural areas and we wish this shouldn't reach our village. Untouchability in public places is rampant and our village has decided to take steps against it. Even social media posts on the issue of caste will be under scrutiny. We will take action on complaints received or even suo motu," Argade emphasised.

Earlier, the village had passed a resolution against discriminatory customs related to widows and had also imposed a fine for using expletives centred around mothers and sisters.

The village has seen one widow remarriage and 13 people have been fined Rs 500 for using abusive words, Argade said underlining the changes these resolutions have triggered.

To implement these resolutions, the village, with a population of 25,000, has installed CCTV cameras at several spots, he pointed out.

The village's primary sources of income are sugarcane cultivation and milk production, he said.

