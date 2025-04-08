HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maharashtra to rename town housing Aurangzeb tomb

Maharashtra to rename town housing Aurangzeb tomb

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 11:13 IST

x

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has said the name of Khultabad town, where the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is located, will be changed to Ratnapur.

IMAGE: Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb is situated in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Photograph: ANI on X

The minister for social justice, some other state leaders and right-wing outfits have been demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Khultabad, located around 25 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The graves of Aurangzeb, his son Azam Shah, Nizam Asaf Jah and many others are located in the area.

 

Last month, Shirsat said there was no place in Maharashtra for the grave of Aurangzeb, the cruel emperor who tortured and executed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. 

Speaking to reporters in Sambhajinagar over the weekend, Shirsat said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was earlier known as Khadki, and later renamed as Aurangabad.

"Likewise, Khultabad was earlier known as Ratnapur. Names of many places were changed during the reign of Aurangzeb. We are going to change the name of Khultabad to Ratnapur," the Shiv Sena leader said.

"We are conducting a process of changing the names of all those places having 'bad' (like Auranga'bad') in their names. Ratnapur was changed to Khultabad during Aurangzeb's rule," the guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district said. 

The government is positive about making a memorial there (in Khultabad) which will showcase the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj, Shirsat said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
Stop reading history on WhatsApp: Raj Thackeray on Aurangzeb row
Stop reading history on WhatsApp: Raj Thackeray on Aurangzeb row
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Remove protected monument status of Aurangzeb's tomb: Shiv Sena to Centre
Remove protected monument status of Aurangzeb's tomb: Shiv Sena to Centre
No govt money for upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb, says MNS
No govt money for upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb, says MNS

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Tomato Recipes From Breakfast To Dinner

webstory image 2

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 10 Recipes

webstory image 3

How Dhoni Fared In His Last 10 IPLs

VIDEOS

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj Kumar's prayer meet1:03

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj...

Ukraine introduces Bohdana - first NATO-standard howitzer3:23

Ukraine introduces Bohdana - first NATO-standard howitzer

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid Trump tariff turmoil1:02

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD