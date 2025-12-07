Maharashtra Oppn boycotts govt tea party over LoP appointment row

The Opposition in Maharashtra on Sunday boycotted the government's customary tea party on the eve of the Winter session, citing its failure to appoint leaders of the opposition (LoPs) in both houses of the state legislature.

IMAGE: MVA leaders during a press conference. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters the tea party invitation had been sent to individual MLAs, instead of the LoPs. He addressed a press conference at the Vidhan Bhavan complex here along with Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leaders Bhaskar Jadhav, Sunil Prabhu and Nitin Raut as well as Anil Deshmukh of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

"There are no LoPs in both the houses. Both these are constitutional posts. By keeping both posts vacant, the government has shown that it does not trust the Constitution. So we have boycotted the tea programme," Wadettiwar said.

Following the Opposition's rout in the state assembly polls last year, no party could win 10 per cent of the total 288 seats. As per the norm, it is necessary for any opposition to win at least 10 per cent seats to stake a claim for the post of LoP.

Wadettiwar said that in 1980, the BJP had 14 MLAs, still the LoP's post was given to the saffron party. Similarly, in 1985, the Bharatiya Janata Party had 16 MLAs, yet it was given the LoP's post.

"The Congress never kept the constitutional post of LoP vacant. If the government wants to keep these posts vacant and call us for tea, then it is better to boycott," Wadettiwar said.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Bhaskar Jadhav claimed the government is scared of the Opposition despite its low number because of the 'sins' it has committed.

The LoP's post is constitutional and the government fears the LoP will expose the government, he charged.

"The government is not deciding on LoP but has appointed two deputy chief ministers, a post not mandated in any law," Jadhav said.

Wadettiwar claimed six to seven farmers die by suicide every day in the state. The government got votes by promising farm loan waiver, but has been postponing its implementation, he said, adding that cotton and soybean farmers were in huge trouble.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau records, in the first eight months of 2025, Maharashtra saw 1,183 farmer suicides, the Congress leader said.

"Some 1.12 lakh farmers ended their lives in India since 2014, of which 38.5 per cent are in Maharashtra. We don't find it appropriate to accept the tea invitation of the anti-farmer government. Competition is going on in the government to demean the farmers," he alleged.

While the state government has claimed it sent a farmers' relief fund proposal to the Centre, the latter denies having received it, Wadettiwar said.

The state has a debt of Rs 9.32 lakh crore, and has to spend 22 per cent of its revenue only in repaying loans and interest, he added.

Wadettiwar also cited the "rising" crimes against women in the state behind the Opposition's decision to decline the tea party invitation.

"A total of 37000 cases of atrocities against minors were registered between 2021 and 2025. Every day, 24 such cases come to light in Maharashtra, which is number one in cases of molestation and atrocities related to girls under the age of 18," the Congress leader said.

He also said 75 people were killed in wild animal attacks in Vidarbha since last year's Winter session, while the state has seen 218 such deaths between 2020 and 2024.

There are no employment opportunities in Vidarbha though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is from the region, he added.

Assurances of farm loan waiver and Rs 2100 to Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries have not been fulfilled, Wadettiwar said.

Alleging massive corruption, he said had written to the Fadnavis government seeking a "white paper" on government land transfers.

The winter session of the state legislature will be held from December 8 to 14 in Nagpur.

Sena-UBT leader Jadhav has been nominated by his party, the largest Opposition outfit in the lower house with 20 MLAs, for the post of LoP in the legislative assembly, but no decision has been taken on the Cabinet-rank appointment by the speaker.

In the past, Jadhav had written to the state legislature seeking to know if there is any rule mandating that an Opposition party should have 10 per cent of the total strength of the assembly (29 out of 288 seats) to stake a claim to the LoP post.

The tenure of former Shiv Sena-UBT MLC Ambadas Danve, who was the LoP in the legislative council, ended in August.

The Congress has nominated its MLC Satej Patil for appointment as the LoP in the upper house.

State legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde on Sunday said his office has received a proposal for the appointment of a leader of opposition, and a decision will be made after talks with stakeholders.

Govt has no role: Fadnavis

Fadnavis, meanwhile, said the Opposition was directionless and asserted the decision to appoint Leader of Opposition in the assembly and council comes under the jurisdiction of the respective presiding officers.

The state government has no say in it, he said addressing a press conference in Nagpur on the eve of the Winter session of the state legislature.

Whatever decision is taken by the presiding officers of both Houses is acceptable to his government, the CM emphasised.

"The Opposition's press conference appeared full of frustration and theatrics. It is not the government's role to announce the Leader of Opposition. Only the Speaker and the Council Chairman have the authority to do so," the CM pointed out.

Fadnavis also claimed the Opposition had submitted a representation regarding their boycott but it was without signatures from the NCP-SP.

"The duration of the session is of a week since the model code of conduct is in place for local body polls. Despite the short duration, we plan to do maximum business. The government is preparing to introduce 18 bills during the Winter session. Some are minor, but we will attempt to prioritise issues related to Vidarbha and Marathwada," the CM said.

He said 92 per cent rain-affected farmers, or 92 lakh individuals, have received financial aid, while the remaining will get it after Know Your Customer (KYC) details are updated.

"The Opposition is making accusations without studying the issue. My government is ready to debate on any issue raised in the legislature," he asserted.

He informed reporters that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was in Bahrain for his son's wedding, has landed in Pune and will arrive here by tonight.

Responding to Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks that he should focus on the development of Vidarbha, Fadnavis said the government had already prioritised regional issues.

"Wadettiwar has made comments without any study. He seems eager to project Maharashtra as a financially mismanaged state, but that is far from reality. Maharashtra is among the top states adhering to the Union government's fiscal norms despite financial stress," Fadnavis said.

On pending legislations, Fadnavis said the President had sent back the Shakti Bill as some provisions were found to be infringing constitutional rights.

"The Lokpal Bill has been approved with minor corrections suggested. The Public Security Bill is in its final stage and will be cleared soon. A Director General-level committee is finalising an Act addressing so-called love jihad," he added.

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure women from other faiths into relationships and marriage with the aim of converting them to Islam.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the delay in counting of votes for the local body polls held on December 2 saved the Opposition from loss of face in the session.

"The Mahayuti contested together in some places. In some other places we had friendly fights. We will win more than 70 per cent seats," Shinde said.

Shinde said the Opposition lacks seriousness about Vidarbha's concerns and they seem more interested in creating spectacles outside Vidhan Bhavan than raising real issues inside it.

On Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's demand to abolish the 'unconstitutional' post of deputy chief minister, Shinde said the former should 'study first and sit through at least all the working days of the session'.

The Opposition must win a strong mandate in future to claim the Leader of Opposition post, he added.

"This session is meant to deliver justice to Vidarbha, not to focus attention on one individual. The Opposition should come with a positive mindset and contribute to solutions. There is a valley of difference between Maharashtra's condition in 2014 and now," Shinde said.