Maharashtra Congress leader's son joins BJP

March 12, 2019 13:50 IST

Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly.

Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve at an event held in south Mumbai.

The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmedanagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP's sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.