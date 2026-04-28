Maharashtra Electoral Roll Mapping: Key Findings

Maharashtra's electoral roll mapping is underway, revealing progress and challenges as the state prepares for the Special Intensive Revision.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra has completed 66.42% of pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mapping of electoral rolls.

Gadchiroli leads Maharashtra with 90.51% completion in electoral roll mapping.

Urban areas like Mumbai Suburban, Pune, and Thane are lagging in pre-SIR electoral roll mapping.

The pre-SIR exercise involves Block Level Officers checking the current electoral roll against the 2002 voter list.

Officials aim to minimise inconvenience to voters during the physical phase of the Special Intensive Revision.

Maharashtra has completed 66.42 per cent pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mapping work, with Gadchiroli recording 90.51 per cent completion, the highest in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Urban Areas Lag in Electoral Roll Mapping

Urban areas in Maharashtra are lagging in this exercise as Mumbai Suburban, Pune and Thane registered less than 50 per cent progress, they said, citing data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Fourteen districts have completed between 80 and 90 per cent of the mapping work, while 13 districts have achieved 70 to 80 per cent progress. Districts with lower progress include Mumbai city (51.40 per cent), Nagpur (55.57 per cent), Raigad (57.80 per cent) and Palghar (59.28 per cent).

"The urban areas are lagging in the pre-SIR work due to migration of population and an increase in the number of booths following population growth," the official said.

District-Wise Progress in Maharashtra

The districts in the 80 to 90 per cent category include Washim (80.76), Latur (80.77), Sangli (81.65), Amravati (81.90), Nandurbar (83.32), Nanded (84.06), Gondia (84.32), Dharashiv (84.62), Parbhani (85.27), Beed (85.31), Buldhana (85.97), Sindhudurg (86.47), Ratnagiri (86.70) and Hingoli (89.08).

Understanding the Pre-SIR Exercise

As per the data, out of 9.88 crore voters, around 6.56 crore have been mapped so far. The pre-SIR exercise involves Block Level Officers checking the current electoral roll against the voter list prepared in 2002 by the Election Commission.

Names of current voters must be present in the 2002 list to pass scrutiny. Officials are currently matching the two electoral rolls, and this is not a physical verification exercise at present. Young voters, whose names are not in the 2002 list, will have to establish that their parents' names were included in that list.

Future Steps and Voter Convenience

"We are yet to receive the detailed programme for the physical phase of the SIR. Till then, we will continue mapping the electoral rolls. Until details of the ground exercise are announced, it would be premature to comment on deadlines or proof requirements. Our intention is to minimise inconvenience to voters," the official said.