Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra collector seeks EC advice amid Maratha stir, here is why

Maharashtra collector seeks EC advice amid Maratha stir, here is why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 07, 2024 19:59 IST
The collector of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district has expressed concerns that the Maratha community might field “too many” candidates, beyond the capacity of electronic voting machines, and sought the advice of the Election Commission on handling such a situation.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in the celebrations as Maratha reservation activists celebrate the passage of a bill granting 10 percent quota in education and jobs to the community, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, February 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dharashiv, earlier Osmanabad, is among the eight districts that comprise the state's Marathwada region, where activist Manoj Jarange has led an agitation demanding reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs.

 

The region has eight Lok Sabha seats.

In a letter dated March 6, Dharashiv collector Sachin Ombase has said that the possibility of the “disgruntled” Maratha community fielding "too many" candidates, beyond the capacity of EVMs (electronic voting machines), cannot be ruled out and issues that might crop up if polls are held using ballot papers.

The challenge of inadequate manpower and ballot boxes might arise, said the IAS officer in his letter.

He said that the ballot papers would need to be made bigger if there were a large number of candidates.

“As a result, more ballot boxes may be required,” the collector wrote.

Not just more manpower, additional vehicles will also be needed to transport the ballot boxes from polling centres to the strong room, Ombase wrote, also raising concerns over the space needed for their safekeeping.

In October last year, election authorities had encountered the challenge of too many candidates after 155 people filed their candidature, at the behest of the protesting Maratha community, for a gram panchayat bypoll at Chate Pimpalgaon village of Parbhani district.

As a result, the by-poll was suspended by the State Election Commission and a letter on the decision was sent to the Parbhani collector.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
