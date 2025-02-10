HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray after his attack on BJP

Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray after his attack on BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 10, 2025 10:40 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai's Dadar area. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

What transpired between the two leaders was not immediately known.

 

BJP MLC Prasad Lad said MNS head Thackeray had invited Fadnavis to his residence, located near Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, but did not elaborate further.

Notably, Thackeray last month attacked the ruling BJP, stating the party once said leaders involved in a multi-crore scam would be put behind bars, but they were instead inducted into the state cabinet.

He had also expressed doubt over the outcome of the last year's Maharashtra assembly elections.

The BJP, however, had accused Thackeray of presenting incorrect information about the party, and claimed it never indulged in politics of negotiation or adjustment.

The MNS head had extended support to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Thackeray's party, however, contested the state assembly polls in November last year on its own but failed to win a single seat.

