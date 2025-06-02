HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha to impart basic military training from Class 1: Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2025 23:28 IST

Basic military training will be imparted to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra in a move to instill a sense of patriotism, discipline and promote the habit of regular physical exercise among them, state school education minister Dada Bhuse has said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Retired soldiers will be roped in for training the pupils, he informed.

"A decision has been taken to give basic level military training to students from Class 1. This will help inculcate love for the country, encourage habits like doing physical exercise regularly and discipline that will benefit the students," Bhuse said.

 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal, he noted.

To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, the Shiv Sena minister added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
