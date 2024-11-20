Maha polls: Will Mumbai voters show up for a record turnout?

More than one crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the financial capital, which accounts for 36 of the state's 288 assembly constituencies, and is home to industry leaders and prominent politicians.

IMAGE: Artists make a painting urging people to cast their votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections, in Mumbai, November 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it has completed all preparations for smooth conduct of the assembly elections on Wednesday (November 20).

As per the civic body, Mumbai has a total 10,117 booths located at 2,085 locations, where voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

Of the total candidates in the fray, 105 are contesting from the 10 constituencies in the island city, while 315 nominees are vying for the 26 seats in the suburbs.

For the first time, Mumbai's voter count has suppressed the one crore mark. Mumbai has 1,02,29,708 eligible electors -- 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburbs.

After the Lok Sabha polls in April-May-June, 53,372 new voters were added in the island city limits and 2,37,715 in the suburban areas.

Among the total voters in Mumbai, 54,67,361 are males, 47,61,265 females, and 1,082 transgender persons. Also, 1,46,859 voters are above 85 years, while 23,928 are divyangs (persons with disability). The metropolis has 2,288 overseas electors and 1,475 service voters.

The Election Commission has approved 12 identification documents for voters such as Aadhaar card, driving licence and passport among others. Voters will have to carry any one of these documents to enter polling centres and cast their ballots.

Authorities have already clarified that voters won't be permitted to carry their mobile phones inside polling stations.

Polling teams, equipped with 14,172 ballot units, 12,120 control units, and 13,131 VVPATs (Voter verifiable paper audit trail), have been dispatched to their respective centres across the metropolis, an official release said.

More than 46,816 officers and employees, supported by 25,696 police personnel, will oversee the voting process, it said.

Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and differently-abled voters, including free transport services with 997 vehicles, 3,388 wheelchairs, and dedicated volunteers, they said.

As per EC directives, facilities like drinking water, clean toilets, waiting rooms, wheelchairs and volunteers for divyang voters, fans, dustbins, medical kits, and signboards have been provided at every voting station.

Voters can contact the helpline at 1950 for assistance, the release said.

Civic transport undertaking BEST has given 657 buses of its fleet of 2,807 for election duty.

Mumbai Metro One, Maha Mumbai Metro, and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, along with the Central Railway, have announced to extend their operation hours for the convenience of polling staff.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the BMC said essential facilities, robust security arrangements, and deployment of polling staff have been finalized, with officers and employees working round the clock to ensure a seamless voting process.

In the release, district election officer and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani urged citizens to exercise their franchise, emphasizing the importance of strengthening democracy through active participation in polls.

"To ensure transparency and vigilance, webcasting systems have been installed at all polling stations, with live monitoring set up at the BMC headquarters (in south Mumbai). Gagrani inspected these arrangements on Tuesday," the civic body said.

Assembly election results will be declared on November 23.