Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil appears before ED amid protests

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Monday in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), an official said.

IMAGE: NCP supporters stage a protest against the summoning of Maharashtra party president Jayant Patil by ED in connection with the alleged IL&FS scam, outside the ED office, in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The senior leader of the NCP reached the ED's office at around 11.50 am in the presence of a large number of the party supporters.

The agency's office is located close to the NCP office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

Patil's statement is likely to be recorded by the ED officials in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, hundreds of NCP workers staged a protest outside the ED's office in south Mumbai against summons issued to Patil.

The protesters claimed the Centre and the ED were indulging in 'political vendetta'.

The protesters, wearing Gandhi caps and holding placards and banners, also carried a large size cut-out of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Earlier, speaking to reporters before going to the ED's office, Patil said, "I am part of the opposition and one needs to face such type of suffering. I never heard the name of the IL&FS in the past, but the ED officials have summoned me to appear before them. I will try to address their queries in the legal framework."

"I appeal to the party workers to maintain peace and allow the officials to do their work. I also ask party workers not to be afraid of it," said Patil, a seven-term legislator who is former Maharashtra minister of home and finance.

Considering the crowd of Patil's supporters, the Mumbai Police made elaborate security arrangements and placed barricades on the road leading to the ED's office.

In February last year, the ED arrested former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In November 2021, the ED arrested former state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in another money laundering case.

Deshmukh is currently out on bail, while Malik is in judicial custody.

Before going to the ED's office, Patil went to his party office, where hundreds of his supporters raised slogans in support of him and against the Union government.

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12, but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

The politician was subsequently asked to appear on May 22.

Patil told reporters earlier this month that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Alleged payment of some 'commission amount' by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil are under the scanner of the ED and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency recently initiated fresh action in this 2019 case after it searched the Mumbai offices of-- Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global accounting firm KPMG-- the two former auditors of IL&FS.

The IL&FS filed for bankruptcy in 2018.