Maha minister Dhananjay Munde reveals he's suffering from...

Embattled Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde on Thursday said he has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in face muscles, which had severely affected his ability to speak.

IMAGE: Dhananjay Munde. Photograph: ANI Photo

Munde made the announcement on Facebook.

'Currently, I cannot speak properly for even two minutes, which has prevented me from attending cabinet meetings and public events,' Munde said in his social media post.

Munde assured Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar that he was committed to overcoming his illness and returning to public service as soon as possible.

The minister had undergone eye surgery under Dr T P Lahane some 15 days ago, and he had been advised to stay away from bright lights, dust and sun exposure.

Munde is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the abduction and brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed on December 9.

Munde has maintained he has no connection with the sarpanch case and has also refuted allegations of irregularities when he was agriculture minister earlier.