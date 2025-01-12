Maha Kumbh set for auspicious start on 'Paush Purnima' on Monday

Maha Kumbh 2025 -- a 45-day event billed as the biggest gathering of humans in one place -- is all set to begin Monday with the first major bathing ritual or 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of 'Paush Purnima' at the Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Seers of 'Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin' and others take part in a 'Chhavani Pravesh' procession on the eve of Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, January 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

Perhaps that's why the Uttar Pradesh government is confident of 35 crore devotees visiting Prayagraj this time.

Already the numbers are telling, with a record 25 lakh people taking the holy dip on Saturday, two days ahead of the formal start of the event.

"It will be a grand Maha Kumbh this time. Along with divinity and spirituality, it would also showcase modernity as this time it is going to be a 'Digi-Kumbh' of sorts with Artificial Intelligence being tapped in a big way," officials said.

On the ground, Prayagraj is all decked up for the grand occasion, ready to welcome seers, pilgrims, and masses from across the globe, many of whom have already arrived -- all driven by the common goal of getting soaked in the spiritual fervour.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during his one-of-the-many visits to Prayagraj that the Maha Kumbh, to be held from January 13 to February 26, will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

Calling the event a testament to India's rich spiritual and cultural legacy, Adityanath said, "Maha Kumbh offers people from across the globe a chance to reconnect with their ancient traditions and cultural roots. The latest edition of the Maha Kumbh will be a grand, divine, and digitally advanced event."

"Spanning 10,000 acres, the event will set an exemplary standard for cleanliness, security, and modernity. To enhance the convenience of devotees, a digital tourist map will facilitate monitoring the cleanliness of toilets, while an AI-powered security system integrated with smartphones will ensure safety," the chief minister said.

He also said the Maha Kumbh is not merely a religious event, but a symbol of social and spiritual unity.

The event will transform (Mahakumbh Nagar) into the world's largest temporary city, accommodating 50 lakh to 1 crore devotees at any given time, Adityanath said.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, more than 55 police stations have been set up along with the deployment of 45,000 police personnel for the fair. Projects have also been sanctioned to monitor social media continuously to guard against any mischief, he said.

Thirteen Akharas of seers from different sects are participating in this Maha Kumbh, drawing the attention of one and all, including those wanting to learn about the timeless Indian spiritual beliefs.

The walls of different offices in Prayagraj have been adorned with drawings depicting different aspects of Hinduism, gods and goddesses, and prominent events mentioned in the religious texts.

The crossroads of the city have also been given a major facelift, all decked up with various religious objects such as the 'kalash' (pitcher), conch shell, and various positions of the Surya Namaskaar' yogic practice. Barricades have been put up at various crossroads and tri-sections for better crowd management.

As many as 30 pontoon bridges, both in the Sangam area and Phaphamau, have also been readied to facilitate the movement of people from one end of the confluence to the other.

Huge gates have also been installed at some of the entry points to welcome the devotees into the holy city.

This time the Maha Kumbh Mela assumes special significance as it is the first Kumbh being held after the Pran Pratistha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Currently, the first anniversary celebrations of the consecration ceremony are underway in Ayodhya.

As always, the Akhara area is dotted by camps of various sects, adorned with vibrant decorations. However, the entry gates are stealing the spotlight this time with their unique and thematic designs.

The themed gates across the Mela area go beyond their visual appeal by serving as markers of identity, helping pilgrims locate and reach specific areas.

"Located near Jhunsi, these gates come in various designs, including aeroplane models, shivlings and crowns, enhancing the overall grandeur of the camps," the UP government said in a statement.

A day before Paush Purnima, the banks of the Sangam witnessed an overwhelming surge of faith on Sunday as lakhs of devotees -- youth, elderly as well as children -- gathered to take a holy dip in the sacred waters, the statement said.

The occasion also coincided with the National Youth Day, further energising the youth, who embraced the festival as an opportunity to connect with their roots and traditions, it said. Senior officials, including DIG Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, are overseeing the arrangements, supported by an augmented police force providing real-time updates.

In the digital era, Maha Kumbh is also trending on social media, with devotees sharing their experiences by posting videos and pictures, with many offering their families virtual darshan' of Ganga via video call.