Maha farmers get Rs 3 as compensation under crop insurance scheme

Farmers in some villages of Maharashtra's Akola district claimed to have received as little as Rs 3 and Rs 21 as compensation under a central insurance scheme for the crop losses they suffered due to heavy rains, and called the aid as 'insulting' and 'mockery' of their plight.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Expressing disappointment over the scanty financial assistance they received under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) ahead of Diwali, the farmers staged a protest at the district collector's office on Thursday and returned the amounts through cheques.

"This is not relief but mockery of farmers," they said.

Soybean, cotton and moong crops have suffered widespread damages across Akola district due to excessive rains in September.

The state government had assured that financial relief would be provided to the affected farmers before Diwali.

According to the farmers, they had submitted all required documents including their land records, Aadhaar and bank details to the revenue officials for processing compensation.

However, many farmers said the actual transfer of funds got delayed despite the availability of funds with the government. Some also alleged negligence by local revenue staff in completing the formalities.

Under the PMFBY, the amount of compensation is directly deposited into farmers' bank accounts, but in several cases the credited amounts were in the range of Rs 3 to Rs 21.85, they said.

"We lost all our crops, and they (government) expect us to accept this (financial assistance)? It is an insult to farmers," said a cultivator from Dinoda village.

Angry over getting paltry sums as compensation, farmers from Dinoda, Kavsa and Kutasa villages staged a protest at the district collector's office, during which they returned the amounts by submitting cheques to the collector.

"What kind of relief is this? How can a few rupees help when we have suffered massive losses?" the protesters asked.

Youth Congress spokesperson Kapil Dhoke said, "If you cannot respect the farmer, at least do not insult him. This is not assistance but mockery."

Farmer groups have demanded that the government review the compensation figures and announce a fair payout based on actual damage assessment.

They have urged authorities to conduct a realistic evaluation of the crop loss and ensure immediate and adequate relief to affected cultivators.