Maha assembly special session on Feb 20 to discuss Maratha quota issue

A special session of the Maharashtra legislature would be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Office said on Wednesday evening.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as Patil announces an end to the protests after the government accepts their demands, in Mumba, January 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision came as the hunger strike of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who had demanded that such a session be called, entered its fifth day and he was given IV fluids in view of deteriorating health.

The quota and other issues of the Maratha community were discussed in the state cabinet meeting after which it was decided to hold a special session, the CMO statement said.

After Jarange organised a march to Mumbai with thousands of his supporters last month, the government issued a draft notification which said if a Maratha person has documentary proof to show that he or she belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, the person's 'sage soyre' or blood relatives too would get Kunbi caste certificates.

The Kunbi community falls in the Other Backward Classes category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas.

A special session be called to convert the draft notification into law, he had demanded while launching the hunger strike at his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on February 10.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay high court, which was hearing a petition about law and order problems created by the quota agitation, that it was taking all necessary steps to amend the rules and grant Kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas.

Meanwhile, Jarange, who has become the face of the Maratha quota agitation since his first hunger strike on the issue in August 2023, was administered Intravenous fluids while "asleep".

He expressed dismay upon discovering the unauthorised IV treatment and emphasised that if medical care was needed, the government should promptly implement Maratha reservation, or he would return to Mumbai for further demonstrations.

Expressing frustration with the government's inaction on reservation, Jarange stated, "If the government does not act within two days, I will resume my fast in Mumbai."

Earlier, Jarange had warned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public gatherings in Maharashtra would be disrupted unless his demands were met.

Union Minister Narayan Rane lambasted him, accusing him of making irrational remarks and challenging him to disrupt the Prime Minister's visits.

Rane, a prominent Maratha leader within the state BJP, disregarded Jarange's leadership credibility, suggesting he recognise his "limited worth" and refrain from making "loose and senseless comments".