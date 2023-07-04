News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Madras HC split on Balaji's habeas corpus plea, CJI to set up new bench

Madras HC split on Balaji's habeas corpus plea, CJI to set up new bench

Source: PTI
July 04, 2023 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Madras high court chief justice that the habeas corpus petition of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji shall be decided by new bench expeditiously, and asked him to place the plea before three judges "at the earliest".

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji being taken to hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, Chennai, June 13, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Earlier in the day, the Madras HC delivered a split verdict in the case relating to the alleged illegal custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

A division bench comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the split verdict and directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for referring it to a third judge.

While Justice Nisha Banu allowed the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, the wife of Balaji, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed it.

Holding that the HCP was maintainable, Justice Nisha Banu directed the police to set Balaji at liberty forthwith.

Disagreeing with the judgment of Justice Nisha Banu, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy in his order framed four questions and answered the same.

The judge said the HCP was not maintainable. The petitioner has not made out any case to hold that the remand was not valid. Senthil Balaji can continue to take treatment in a private hospital (Kavery Hospital) till he was discharged or 10 days from today, whichever was earlier.

Thereafter he can take treatment in a prison/government hospital, the judge added.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the transport minister in the earlier All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime.

He was later hospitalised upon complaining of chest pain and has undergone a bypass surgery in the private hospital. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Governor is behaving in a silly manner'
'Governor is behaving in a silly manner'
Did Ravi Act Without The Centre's Okay?
Did Ravi Act Without The Centre's Okay?
'Your order was...': Stalin's scathing letter to Guv
'Your order was...': Stalin's scathing letter to Guv
School of Lies Review
School of Lies Review
New teams and format introduced in I-League
New teams and format introduced in I-League
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
New manufacturing projects decline in June 2023
New manufacturing projects decline in June 2023
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TN governor sacks minister Balaji, cancels order

TN governor sacks minister Balaji, cancels order

'Governor has set a very dangerous precedent'

'Governor has set a very dangerous precedent'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances