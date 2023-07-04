Madras HC split on Balaji's habeas corpus plea, CJI to set up new bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Madras high court chief justice that the habeas corpus petition of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji shall be decided by new bench expeditiously, and asked him to place the plea before three judges "at the earliest".

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji being taken to hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, Chennai, June 13, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Earlier in the day, the Madras HC delivered a split verdict in the case relating to the alleged illegal custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A division bench comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the split verdict and directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for referring it to a third judge.

While Justice Nisha Banu allowed the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, the wife of Balaji, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed it.

Holding that the HCP was maintainable, Justice Nisha Banu directed the police to set Balaji at liberty forthwith.

Disagreeing with the judgment of Justice Nisha Banu, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy in his order framed four questions and answered the same.

The judge said the HCP was not maintainable. The petitioner has not made out any case to hold that the remand was not valid. Senthil Balaji can continue to take treatment in a private hospital (Kavery Hospital) till he was discharged or 10 days from today, whichever was earlier.

Thereafter he can take treatment in a prison/government hospital, the judge added.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the transport minister in the earlier All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime.

He was later hospitalised upon complaining of chest pain and has undergone a bypass surgery in the private hospital.