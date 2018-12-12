Why final results were delayed in MP

December 12, 2018 19:41 IST

Cautious approach of the Election Commission, thin margins of leads and counting of paper trail machines slips were some of the key factors which led to delayed poll results in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, sources in the poll panel said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as postal ballots are carried inside central jail in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

A final picture in the two states emerged early Wednesday.

The sources pointed out that with parties blaming the electronic voting machines, the poll panel was extra cautious in its approach..

The chief electoral officers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram were reminded of an old rule that they had to provide round-wise results to candidates without fail.

Referring to its April 2014 instruction, the poll panel had said observers and returning officers would sign candidate-wise results for the round after checking everything.

They would "ensure that the results of that round of counting are immediately displayed prominently on the blackboard/whiteboard", the poll panel had said in its December 7 letter.

A senior official said on Wednesday, "The lead margins were thin and stakes high for all parties. The candidates were not leaving anything to chance. This (the system) ensured that very few demands were made for a recount. But yes, it delayed the counting process."

The official said this move helped in preventing confusion and allaying fears that unfair means were adopted.

Another key factor, the official said, was matching of EVM results with slips of paper trail machines. While paper trail machines were used in all polling stations, its results were matched with EVMs in only one polling station per assembly constituency.

"It takes 45 minutes to one hour to count slips. The slips are small like an ATM slip. You can't afford to lose one," the official said.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress won 68 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the BJP has been relegated to a distant second spot, winning just 15 seats, according to the results available Wednesday.

In Rajasthan, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party Wednesday, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73.