HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Lynching Sees No End

Lynching Sees No End

By Jayant Pankaj
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2026 11:42 IST

x

Between 2014 and 2023, India recorded 189 lynching cases.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Last month, a cloth vendor was lynched in Bihar allegedly over his religious identity.

Between 2014 and 2023, India recorded 189 lynching cases -- less than 1 per cent of over 526,000 incidents of mob violence.

As of 2025, only Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jharkhand have anti-lynching laws.

 

Mob violence cases slowing down

Mob violence cases in India fell to 39,274 in 2023 from 66,044 in 2014. Lynching incidents were 0.01 to 0.11 per cent of such cases during the same period.

'Big problem'

A 2021 Pew Research survey had found that 65% of Indians considered communal violence a 'big problem' in India.

Nearly half of police force justifies mob violence

The Status of Policing in India Report 2025 by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies found that over half of constabulary as well as IPS officers justify or partially justify mob violence as a form of punishment.

Lynching hotspots

Several major lynching cases have been reported from Bihar, MP, Maharashtra, UP, and Jharkhand.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'
'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
Akhlaq lynching: UP govt to withdraw charges against accused
Akhlaq lynching: UP govt to withdraw charges against accused
When will the lynchings end?
When will the lynchings end?
Lynchings from another time
Lynchings from another time

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Mumbai wakes up to a layer of haze with 'moderate' AQI at 1171:22

Mumbai wakes up to a layer of haze with 'moderate' AQI at...

Dhvani Bhanushali seen in casual look at Mumbai Airport1:15

Dhvani Bhanushali seen in casual look at Mumbai Airport

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul and Spiti1:51

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO