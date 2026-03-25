Ranchi Police Intercept LSD Shipment from Netherlands

Ranchi police have intercepted a shipment of LSD patches from the Netherlands, highlighting the growing use of the dark web for drug trafficking and raising concerns about hallucinogenic drug use.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ranchi police seized 50 LSD patches imported from the Netherlands via the dark web.

The seizure occurred at the Hehal post office based on information from previous arrests.

This is the second LSD recovery in Ranchi, indicating a growing dark web drug trade.

Each LSD patch is estimated to be worth between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 in the illegal market.

LSD is a potent hallucinogenic drug that alters perception, mood, and cognitive processes.

Fifty LSD patches allegedly imported from the Netherlands through postal delivery using the dark web were seized in Ranchi, marking the second such recovery in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The consignment was intercepted at the Hehal post office following fresh leads obtained during the remand interrogation of two persons, Abhishek Kumar (20) and Avinash Kumar (21), who were earlier arrested in February.

Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy said the duo had revealed that another parcel containing LSD was scheduled for delivery at the Hehal post office on Tuesday, prompting police to act swiftly and seize it.

In the earlier case, police had arrested the two on February 25 with 1.74 gram of LSD worth around Rs 8 lakh, the first such recovery in Ranchi.

Soy added that around 100 LSD patches were also seized from them at that time after a parcel was delivered in the Hesal area's Ojha Market.

According to police, each LSD patch is priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 in the illegal market.

About LSD

LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) is a potent hallucinogenic drug that significantly alters perception, mood, and cognitive processes.