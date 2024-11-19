Look, Who Modi Met In Rio!

What a difference a year makes! Last year, the G20 Summit was in New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra D Modi was the host, here, there and everywhere. This year, he is just another guest among a galaxy of world leaders at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Check out Modi's interactions in Rio...

IMAGE: Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden, who is making his final appearance at an event of such a global magnitude before he leaves the White House in January, with Modi, November 18, 2024. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi cracks a joke as Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa grin. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Modi, Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese... Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: ... And Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez... Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: ...And Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong... Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: ... And UN Secretary-General António Guterres... Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: ... And Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi's bilateral meeting with Meloni... Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: ...With Macron... Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: ...With Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Modi speaks on 'Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Modi, Sánchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a group photo at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 18, 2024. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Lula, Ramaphosa and China's President Xi Jinping at a group photo. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com