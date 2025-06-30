Look! Kejriwal's Back In Action!

After a long absence from the public stage, after being routed in the Delhi assembly election in February, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal launched the Ghar Rozgar Bachao Andolan (Save homes, jobs movement) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday with a protest against the ongoing demolition drives in slum clusters in the city.

Kejriwal urged the slum dwellers to protest against the BJP-led government's demolition drives and called on them to reject both the BJP and Congress in future elections.

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal addresses the protest as AAP leaders Atishi and Gopal Rai listen in. Photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses the protest.

IMAGE: As does Atishi, leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembky.

IMAGE: The protest was well attended, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff