HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Look! Kejriwal's Back In Action!

Look! Kejriwal's Back In Action!

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 10:00 IST

x

After a long absence from the public stage, after being routed in the Delhi assembly election in February, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal launched the Ghar Rozgar Bachao Andolan (Save homes, jobs movement) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday with a protest against the ongoing demolition drives in slum clusters in the city.

Kejriwal urged the slum dwellers to protest against the BJP-led government's demolition drives and called on them to reject both the BJP and Congress in future elections.

 

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal addresses the protest as AAP leaders Atishi and Gopal Rai listen in. Photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses the protest.

 

IMAGE: As does Atishi, leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembky.

 

IMAGE: The protest was well attended, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did Muslims Turn Their Backs On Kejriwal?
Did Muslims Turn Their Backs On Kejriwal?
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
Kejriwal's Resignation: A Master Stroke
Kejriwal's Resignation: A Master Stroke
10 Times Arvind Kejriwal Made Headlines
10 Times Arvind Kejriwal Made Headlines
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 2

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 3

5 Indian Ice Cream Brands In Global Top 100

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily posing for selfies with fans1:11

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily...

Watch: Salal Dam gates opened amid rising Chenab River levels after heavy rainfall in J-K1:08

Watch: Salal Dam gates opened amid rising Chenab River...

Tibetans gear up to celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th birthday3:44

Tibetans gear up to celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th birthday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD