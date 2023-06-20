Look At These Planes On Display!

Glimpses from the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget airport near Paris.

The Paris Airshow commenced on Monday, June 19, 2023, and will continue till Sunday, June 25, 2023.

India's Indigo airline grabbed the headlines on day one of the Paris Airshow with the news that it had decided to buy 500 planes from Airbus.

IMAGE: A French air force Dassault Rafale in flight, here and below. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: An Aarok unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufactured by Turgis & Gaillard. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors to the air show alongside the Aarok. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: The Hamilton Sundstrand's propeller system pictured on an Airbus SE A400M, a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors queue to board the Airbus SE A400M. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: A French navy (Marine) Airbus HIL H160M helicopter. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: The Caudron-Renault C.460 Rafale. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: An AW169 helicopter manufactured by Leonardo. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors watch an aerobatics display at the airshow. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: A TotalEnergies tanker truck with sustainable aviation fuel. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view of airplanes at the Paris air show. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com