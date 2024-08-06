News
Rediff.com  » News » LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi again

LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 06, 2024 15:46 IST
 Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani was on Tuesday admitted to a leading private hospital in Delhi, sources said.

IMAGE: BJP stalwart LK Advani. Photograph: ANI Photo

His medical condition is stable, they said.

The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo hospital in New Delhi today, a hospital source told PTI.

 

In the first week of July too, Advani was brought to this facility and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days. He was admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, neurology department.

Prior to that he had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was discharged following a night-long stay there.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
