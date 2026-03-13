Bomb Disposal Squad Safely Defuses Live Rocket Shell in Kishtwar

A live rocket shell found in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, ensuring the area's security.

Key Points A live rocket shell was discovered in a mountainous region of Kishtwar district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police bomb disposal squad was called to the scene.

The bomb disposal squad successfully and safely defused the live rocket shell, averting potential danger.

Police on Friday found a live rocket shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and defused it safely, officials said.

A live rocket launcher shell was found in a mountainous area of Kishtwar. It was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad," an official said.