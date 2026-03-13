Bomb Disposal Squad Safely Defuses Live Rocket Shell in Kishtwar

A live rocket shell found in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, ensuring the area's security.
Key Points
- A live rocket shell was discovered in a mountainous region of Kishtwar district.
- The Jammu and Kashmir Police bomb disposal squad was called to the scene.
- The bomb disposal squad successfully and safely defused the live rocket shell, averting potential danger.
Police on Friday found a live rocket shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and defused it safely, officials said.
A live rocket launcher shell was found in a mountainous area of Kishtwar. It was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad," an official said.