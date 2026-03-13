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Home  » News » Bomb Disposal Squad Safely Defuses Live Rocket Shell in Kishtwar

Bomb Disposal Squad Safely Defuses Live Rocket Shell in Kishtwar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 22:59 IST

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A live rocket shell found in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, ensuring the area's security.

Key Points

  • A live rocket shell was discovered in a mountainous region of Kishtwar district.
  • The Jammu and Kashmir Police bomb disposal squad was called to the scene.
  • The bomb disposal squad successfully and safely defused the live rocket shell, averting potential danger.

Police on Friday found a live rocket shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and defused it safely, officials said.

A live rocket launcher shell was found in a mountainous area of Kishtwar. It was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad," an official said.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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