Last updated on: February 13, 2019 11:11 IST

The 16th Lok Sabha will convene for its final sitting on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha is expected to discuss and take up a Bill seeking to protect gullible investors from ponzi schemes.

However, the key developments are likely to come from the Rajya Sabha. Two key bills -- The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 will lapse if not passed by the Upper House.

Watch all the action in both houses LIVE here.