News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Like Bharat': CM Atishi didn't sit in chair used by Kejriwal

'Like Bharat': CM Atishi didn't sit in chair used by Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2024 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday and said she would work like Bharat did by keeping his elder brother Lord Ram's 'khadaun' (wooden slippers) on Ayodhya's throne.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

She did not sit in the chair used by Kejriwal and said that his chair would remain unoccupied in the chief minister's office.

She sat on a white chair, which was placed next to Kejriwal's chair.

 

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed Atishi, saying it was an 'insult' to the post of the chief minister.

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

"I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said after taking charge.

"Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, which said his arrest was carried out with ill-intentions. Had there been somebody else, they wouldn't have even thought for a moment and sat on the chief minister's chair, but he chose to resign," she said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat, who was allotted the portfolios of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

Hitting out at Atishi, Sachdeva said her gesture was an 'insult' to the constitutional rules and the post of chief minister.

"What she did was not ideal. Through her gesture, she has not only insulted the post of chief minister but also hurt the feelings of the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer -- whether he will run the government through a remote control," he said.

The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Atishi to be 3rd woman and youngest CM of Delhi
Atishi to be 3rd woman and youngest CM of Delhi
Atishi Marlena In Delhi's Hot Seat
Atishi Marlena In Delhi's Hot Seat
Atishi retains 4 ministers, admits a new face
Atishi retains 4 ministers, admits a new face
Chess Champs stress team spirit: 'We did it together'
Chess Champs stress team spirit: 'We did it together'
Sharvari Wants You To Pinch Her!
Sharvari Wants You To Pinch Her!
Miss Universe India Rhea Singha Has Fun With Fashion
Miss Universe India Rhea Singha Has Fun With Fashion
Does Laapataa Ladies Deserve To Go To Oscars? VOTE!
Does Laapataa Ladies Deserve To Go To Oscars? VOTE!

More like this

Atishi sworn in as Delhi CM, retains 13 portfolios

Atishi sworn in as Delhi CM, retains 13 portfolios

With polls due in Feb, Atishi has her task cut out

With polls due in Feb, Atishi has her task cut out

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances