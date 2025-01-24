HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action

Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 13:01 IST

x

The Madhya Pradesh high court has disposed of a lecturer's petition alleging that the authorities of a government college were forcing him to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after the state government assured to look into the matter.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The petitioner, a guest faculty at a government college in Majhauli in Sidhi district, claimed that the institution's authorities were forcing him to join the outfit.

A single bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal on Wednesday disposed of the plea without commenting on the merits of the petitioner's claim.

 

The bench said the state government's advocate, V S Choudhary, submitted that he would direct the superintendent of police (SP), Sidhi, to look into the petitioner's complaints, get them examined, and if there is any real threat perception, will direct the SP to mitigate the same within seven days from the date of receipt of certified copy of the order.

It said the petitioner stated that he is working as a guest faculty (commerce) at the Government Arts and Commerce College at Majhauli and was prescribed by the college authorities to join activities of the RSS.

The bench said the petitioner's counsel submitted that the ideology of the RSS was not in sync with the petitioner's ideology, and he was beaten and threatened when he refused to comply with them.

'He (the petitioner) has already made complaints to the SP and the concerned town inspector, but no action is taken on these complaints,' the order noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt staff wrongly barred from joining RSS, says HC
Govt staff wrongly barred from joining RSS, says HC
Centre lifts ban on govt officials doing RSS work
Centre lifts ban on govt officials doing RSS work
RSS chief flags threats from 'Deep State', 'wokeism'
RSS chief flags threats from 'Deep State', 'wokeism'
It's treason: Rahul on RSS chief's 'Independence' remark
It's treason: Rahul on RSS chief's 'Independence' remark
Mo-Sha Are Indispensable For RSS
Mo-Sha Are Indispensable For RSS

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Best Universities in The World In 2025 Are...

webstory image 2

Obama To Macron, Republic Day Chief Guests

webstory image 3

Suits! Shraddha, Ananya, Kriti Do It Best

VIDEOS

PM Modi, Kharge's special 'conversation' goes viral1:06

PM Modi, Kharge's special 'conversation' goes viral

Trump signs executive order to declassify JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files2:57

Trump signs executive order to declassify JFK, RFK, and...

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD