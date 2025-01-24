Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action

The Madhya Pradesh high court has disposed of a lecturer's petition alleging that the authorities of a government college were forcing him to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after the state government assured to look into the matter.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The petitioner, a guest faculty at a government college in Majhauli in Sidhi district, claimed that the institution's authorities were forcing him to join the outfit.

A single bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal on Wednesday disposed of the plea without commenting on the merits of the petitioner's claim.

The bench said the state government's advocate, V S Choudhary, submitted that he would direct the superintendent of police (SP), Sidhi, to look into the petitioner's complaints, get them examined, and if there is any real threat perception, will direct the SP to mitigate the same within seven days from the date of receipt of certified copy of the order.

It said the petitioner stated that he is working as a guest faculty (commerce) at the Government Arts and Commerce College at Majhauli and was prescribed by the college authorities to join activities of the RSS.

The bench said the petitioner's counsel submitted that the ideology of the RSS was not in sync with the petitioner's ideology, and he was beaten and threatened when he refused to comply with them.

'He (the petitioner) has already made complaints to the SP and the concerned town inspector, but no action is taken on these complaints,' the order noted.