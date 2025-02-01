HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Law ministry allocated Rs 1,400 cr for 2024 LS polls, new EVMs

Source: PTI
February 01, 2025 17:29 IST

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated more than Rs 1,400 crore to the law ministry to meet carry forward expenditure for holding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and purchase of new electronic voting machines for the Election Commission.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The legislative department in the law ministry is the nodal agency for the Election Commission, polls, electoral laws and appointment of members to the poll panel.

According to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, the law ministry has been allotted Rs 500 crore for Lok Sabha elections, another Rs 300 crore for identity cards for voters, and Rs 597.80 crore for "other election expenses".

 

Separately, it has been allocated Rs 18.72 crore for the purchase of new electronic voting machines by the election watchdog.

One control unit, at least one ballot unit and one paper trail machine make up for an EVM.

Carry forward expenses have been described by law ministry officials as a "book keeping" exercise where funds are given to agencies to meet the money spent in holding elections.

In case of parliamentary polls, the entire sum is borne by the Central government, while expenditures for assembly polls are borne by the respective state governments.

The provision for EVMs is meant for providing funds to the Election Commission for the procurement of ballot units, control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail units by the EC and ancillary expenditure on EVMs and destruction of obsolete EVMs.

EVMs have a life of 15 years following which they are destroyed under the supervision of EC's technical expert committee.

Announced in March last year, the Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases in which nearly 97 crore people were eligible to vote.

Lok Sabha polls in the country have been described as the largest peace-time movement of personnel and equipment in the world.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Revealed! How much money BJP spent on 2024 elections
2024 LS polls to be costliest ever at Rs 1.35 lakh cr
Poll expenditure caps for candidates hiked
Rs 10,000cr every 15 yrs: Cost of one nation, one poll
Political parties to bear all expenses of star campaigners: EC
