Large portion of Mumbai road caves in, vehicles trapped

A huge portion of a road caved in on Wednesday morning in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said.

A civic official said the incident took place in Rahul Nagar close to the Eastern Express Highway in Chunabhatti area, where piling work was going on for a housing project of a construction company.

The official said as per information received from the fire brigade, a big portion of the land caved-in about 25 feet inside the huge excavated area dug for the building construction.

The official said eight to 10 two-wheelers and four-five four-wheelers were trapped under the debris.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a white car was seen slipping down into the excavated area when the road caved in.

Many other two-wheelers and four-wheelers which had already slipped down were also seen in the video.

Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area around the affected road, a fire official said.

Last week, a road caved-in near Magathane Metro station area in the city’s western suburbs.