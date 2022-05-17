News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Landslides cut off southern Assam, parts of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur

Landslides cut off southern Assam, parts of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur

Source: PTI
May 17, 2022 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and to neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained snapped on Tuesday as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations of Assam and Meghalaya.

Landslides in different locations in Assam's Dima Hasao district disrupted road as well as rail connectivity. In Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district landslides cut off road communication to Barak Valley in southern Assam and vital parts of the three north eastern states.

 

The East Jaintia Hills police has alerted about fresh landslides under its jurisdiction.

”There has been fresh landslide in Kuliang village on NH06 this morning. The route from Silchar-Ratachera-Khliehriat is blocked. Efforts are on to clear the same and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers,” it tweeted.

Assam Police's Special Director General G P Singh asked the public to avoid using the route till the road block is cleared.

”Please avoid travelling from Silchar towards Guwahati till the road block is cleared,” he tweeted.

An official bulletin said communication channels have been snapped in Dima Hasao since Sunday due to the heavy rains.

Landslides and roads caveins at different locations have led to disruption of road communication to the district.

A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said landslides and waterlogging on tracks in  Lumding-Badarpur section have snapped train communication to Barak Valley, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

Work to restore the railway line is on at a war footing, he added.

With the disruption in road and rail connectivity, air fare has shot up.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy, who rushed to his constituency tweeted,”With railways and roadways disrupted due to heavy rains and landslides I am stunned to see #silchar-#guwahati airfare reach 31000/- for a 25 min flight of 300km ! This issue of ticket pricing needs to be addressed immediately!’ he wrote, tagging the prime minister and his office, the civil aviation minister and the Airports Authority of India.

Assam is reeling under floods with around two lakh people in 20 districts affected so far.

Two flood-related deaths have been reported, while another five persons have died in landslides in the current wave of floods.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans
Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'
Their flood vs Our flood
Their flood vs Our flood
Deepika@Cannes: 'Big moment for India'
Deepika@Cannes: 'Big moment for India'
SEE: AB, Gayle inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame
SEE: AB, Gayle inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame
Develop Indian military into future force: Naidu
Develop Indian military into future force: Naidu
Riyan Parag's Saucy Response To Hayden
Riyan Parag's Saucy Response To Hayden
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'

'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'

'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'

'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances