Rediff.com  » News » Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra's bail plea rejected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 26, 2022 15:24 IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which had left four farmers dead.

The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial.

The bench had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.

On February 10, the Lucknow bench had granted bail to Ashish but the Supreme Court cancelled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims.

 

Accordingly, the high court heard his bail petition afresh.

Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Why Modi Won't Sack Minister Mishra
BJP wins all 8 seats in Lakhimpur Kheri
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss neck and neck after TV debate
Sena symbol row: SC to hear Uddhav's plea on Aug 1
Local train derails in Mumbai, Harbour line affected
Rahul detained, says India police state, Modi king
The War Against Coronavirus

