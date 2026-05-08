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Home  » News » Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Lakhimpur Kheri Trial Delay

Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Lakhimpur Kheri Trial Delay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 11:37 IST

The Supreme Court has voiced its concern over the stalled Lakhimpur Kheri violence case trial, demanding an explanation for the absence of witnesses and urging swift action to ensure justice for the victims.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Supreme Court expresses disappointment over the delay in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case trial.
  • The court directs the trial judge to take lawful measures to ensure the presence of witnesses.
  • No witnesses have been examined in the trial for approximately two months, raising concerns.
  • The Supreme Court asks for a status report and urges the trial to conclude in a time-bound manner.
  • The Lakhimpur Kheri violence in 2021 resulted in the deaths of eight people, including four farmers.

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disappointment over the non-production of witnesses in the ongoing trial against Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the status report filed before it by the Uttar Pradesh government has not assigned any reason whatsoever for non-production of witnesses.

 

It noted that no witnesses have been examined in the trial for around two months.

Supreme Court Orders Action on Witness Attendance

"We direct the presiding judge to take lawful measures to secure the presence of witnesses," the bench said.

It asked the trial judge to make an endeavour to conclude the trial in a time-bound manner, and also to file a status report before it.

Background of the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

The top court was hearing a plea relating to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Trial in two cases related to the incident are going on before a court in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle.

A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

In one of the cases, the trial court in December 2023 framed charges against Mishra and 12 others for alleged murder, criminal conspiracy and under other penal laws in the case of the farmers' deaths, paving the way for the trial.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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